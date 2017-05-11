1 in 5 local residents use state food assistance
By KXRO News
May 11, 2017 @ 7:35 AM

Approximately 1 out of 5 in Grays Harbor and Pacific County use state Basic Food assistance.

In data obtained for March 2017 by KXRO from the Department of Social and Health Services, it shows that 22% of Grays Harbor and 20% of Pacific County residents are taking part in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program(SNAP) or State Food Assistance Program(FAP).

DSHS bases the eligibility of “Basic Food” assistance on monthly income (before taxes) and your household size. A household can have income up to 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and be eligible for Basic Food. This includes a salary of approximately $24,000 a year for single residents, or $49,000 for a family of four.

In total, 15,958 of Grays Harbor and 4,164 in Pacific County are on the assistance.

Coastal Harvest Executive Director Angela Burton told KXRO this week that approximately 1 in 5 Washington residents suffer from “food insecurity” or not knowing where their next meal will come from. These numbers align with the local assistance provided by DSHS.

In the numbers, it shows that some areas of the counties are hit harder than others.

Based on numbers from the 2010 census, 43% of Aberdeen residents are on food assistance, while 34% in Hoquiam use the services. Ocean City, Elma, and Oakville saw the greatest need. According to the figures, 80% of Ocean City residents use the programs, 62% in Elma, and 58% in Oakville.

Quinault and Satsop saw the lowest figures locally, with only 3% in Quinault and 6% in Satsop.

In Pacific County, Ocean Park saw the largest population on SNAP or FAP, with 57%. In Raymond, 43% of citizens are served, while 29% in South Bend.

These numbers reflect the areas shown by DSHS based on their data.

 

 

Basic Food (SNAP/FAP1) Recipients in Grays Harbor County by City, March 2017
Source: DSHS-ESA/EMAPS Assignment #4127 using the ACES Data Warehouse as of the April 2017 load.
This report was produced on May 1, 2017
  # of Recipients 2010 Census Percentage
ABERDEEN              6,098 16896 43%
HOQUIAM               2,963 8726 34%
ELMA                  1,916 3107 62%
MONTESANO             1,022 3976 26%
OCEAN SHORES           767 5569 14%
WESTPORT              751 2099 36%
MCCLEARY              441 1653 27%
OAKVILLE              395 684 58%
TAHOLAH               330 840 39%
COSMOPOLIS            274 1649 17%
GRAYLAND              212 953 22%
COPALIS BEACH         163 415 39%
OCEAN CITY            159 200 80%
HUMPTULIPS            97 255 38%
PACIFIC BEACH         70 291 24%
AMANDA PARK           60 252 24%
COPALIS CROSSING      54 N/A N/A
SATSOP                42 675 6%
MOCLIPS               38 207 18%
NEILTON               38 315 12%
MALONE                14 473 3%
QUINAULT              6 54 11%
UNKNOWN/OTHER1 48 N/A
TOTAL 15,958 71628 22%
   # of Recipients 2010 Census Percentage
RAYMOND                                      1,240 2,882 43%
OCEAN PARK                                      894 1,573 57%
LONG BEACH                                      767 1,392 55%
SOUTH BEND                                      475 1,637 29%
ILWACO                                          225 936 24%
SEAVIEW                                         160 473 34%
NASELLE                                         147 419 35%
CHINOOK                                         100 466 21%
TOKELAND                                           53 151 35%
BAY CENTER                                         23 276 8%
OYSTERVILLE                                        15 N/A N/A
LEBAM                                              11 160 7%
MENLO                                                9 N/A N/A
NORTH COVE                                1 N/A N/A
UNKNOWN/OTHER2                              44 N/A N/A
TOTAL                        4,164 20,920 20%
Data Note:
1 Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)/ State Food Assistance Program (FAP)
