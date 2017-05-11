1 in 5 local residents use state food assistance

Approximately 1 out of 5 in Grays Harbor and Pacific County use state Basic Food assistance.

In data obtained for March 2017 by KXRO from the Department of Social and Health Services, it shows that 22% of Grays Harbor and 20% of Pacific County residents are taking part in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program(SNAP) or State Food Assistance Program(FAP).

DSHS bases the eligibility of “Basic Food” assistance on monthly income (before taxes) and your household size. A household can have income up to 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines and be eligible for Basic Food. This includes a salary of approximately $24,000 a year for single residents, or $49,000 for a family of four.

In total, 15,958 of Grays Harbor and 4,164 in Pacific County are on the assistance.

Coastal Harvest Executive Director Angela Burton told KXRO this week that approximately 1 in 5 Washington residents suffer from “food insecurity” or not knowing where their next meal will come from. These numbers align with the local assistance provided by DSHS.

In the numbers, it shows that some areas of the counties are hit harder than others.

Based on numbers from the 2010 census, 43% of Aberdeen residents are on food assistance, while 34% in Hoquiam use the services. Ocean City, Elma, and Oakville saw the greatest need. According to the figures, 80% of Ocean City residents use the programs, 62% in Elma, and 58% in Oakville.

Quinault and Satsop saw the lowest figures locally, with only 3% in Quinault and 6% in Satsop.

In Pacific County, Ocean Park saw the largest population on SNAP or FAP, with 57%. In Raymond, 43% of citizens are served, while 29% in South Bend.

These numbers reflect the areas shown by DSHS based on their data.